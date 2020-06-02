Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

2221 W 10th Street Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 1/2 car garage! - ** There are tenants in this property - Please respect their privacy **



This big 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is spacious and has lots of nice features! The living room is large with enough room for a dining table and dual ceiling fans, master suite on the lower level with an attached bathroom with a stand up shower, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a side by side refrigerator and freezer combo, stove, and dishwasher, main bathroom with tub and shower, mud room, bonus room upstairs with a loft bedroom and walk-in closet, laundry room with washer and dryer hook up, 2 1/2 car detached garage, central air, fenced in back yard, front porch. Pets accepted with property manager approval and pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



