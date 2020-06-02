All apartments in Muncie
Find more places like 2221 W 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Muncie, IN
/
2221 W 10th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2221 W 10th Street

2221 West 10th Street · (765) 288-0890 ext. 883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Muncie
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2221 West 10th Street, Muncie, IN 47302
Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 W 10th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2221 W 10th Street Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 1/2 car garage! - ** There are tenants in this property - Please respect their privacy **

This big 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is spacious and has lots of nice features! The living room is large with enough room for a dining table and dual ceiling fans, master suite on the lower level with an attached bathroom with a stand up shower, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a side by side refrigerator and freezer combo, stove, and dishwasher, main bathroom with tub and shower, mud room, bonus room upstairs with a loft bedroom and walk-in closet, laundry room with washer and dryer hook up, 2 1/2 car detached garage, central air, fenced in back yard, front porch. Pets accepted with property manager approval and pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.

--2 1/2 car detached garage
--Pet deposit friendly (Fenced area)
--Central Air
--Fridge, dishwasher and stove provided
--W/D hook-up

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE3849235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 W 10th Street have any available units?
2221 W 10th Street has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 W 10th Street have?
Some of 2221 W 10th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2221 W 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 W 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2221 W 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2221 W 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 2221 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 W 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2221 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2221 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2221 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 W 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2221 W 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln
Muncie, IN 47304
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St
Muncie, IN 47305
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road
Muncie, IN 47304
Jackson & Vine
619 E Jackson St
Muncie, IN 47305

Similar Pages

Muncie 2 BedroomsMuncie Apartments under $700
Muncie Apartments under $800Muncie Apartments with Garage
Muncie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Anderson, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INHuntington, IN
Wabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INGreenville, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Ball State UniversityHuntington University
University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity