Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY



3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU. This house has a beautiful kitchen and den area with a fireplace. Washer and Dryer furnished as well as a dishwasher. There is also double closets in two of the bedrooms. The home also has central air and an attached garage. Pets allowed with deposit. Cats and small dogs only



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score by paying your rent on time! Having a higher credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



