4025 West Cedar Chase Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4025 West Cedar Chase Drive

4025 West Cedar Chase Drive · (812) 287-8036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4025 West Cedar Chase Drive, Monroe County, IN 47403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive · Avail. Sep 15

$1,240

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4025 West Cedar Chase Drive Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bloomington's Westside - This is a spacious three bedroom, two bath home. The living room has an open floor plan that leads to the dining area where you can view the large kitchen. Kitchen features ample cabinet space with a gas stove, and a breakfast bar that is perfect for meals. Attached to the kitchen is the back-laundry nook with a side door attached for your use. Master bedroom features large closet and master bath with a garden tub, stand up shower, and his/her sinks! The two side bedrooms are generous with space along with immense closet space in both rooms. House also includes a walk-out deck attached to dining area which leads you to a large back yard. Scenery includes maple trees, walnut trees and honeysuckle when the season is right. For extra storage, there is a utility shed that is right next to the deck for your use! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Please contact a Mackie Representative for further information at 812-287-8036.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2558797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have any available units?
4025 West Cedar Chase Drive has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have?
Some of 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4025 West Cedar Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 West Cedar Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
