Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

4025 West Cedar Chase Drive Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bloomington's Westside - This is a spacious three bedroom, two bath home. The living room has an open floor plan that leads to the dining area where you can view the large kitchen. Kitchen features ample cabinet space with a gas stove, and a breakfast bar that is perfect for meals. Attached to the kitchen is the back-laundry nook with a side door attached for your use. Master bedroom features large closet and master bath with a garden tub, stand up shower, and his/her sinks! The two side bedrooms are generous with space along with immense closet space in both rooms. House also includes a walk-out deck attached to dining area which leads you to a large back yard. Scenery includes maple trees, walnut trees and honeysuckle when the season is right. For extra storage, there is a utility shed that is right next to the deck for your use! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Please contact a Mackie Representative for further information at 812-287-8036.



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2558797)