1904 W 85 Ave

I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790. My lease will be end at June 30th 2018. It can be free extended if you want. We willing to give a month rent for free. If you are looking for a convenient and clean apartment to rent at NW Indiana, this can be a very good deal. The apartment is located at downtown Merrillville with outdoor swimming pool and tennis court. Thanks for reading.