Merrillville, IN
1904 W 85 Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

1904 W 85 Ave

1904 West 85th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790. My lease will be end at June 30th 2018. It can be free extended if you want. We willing to give a month rent for free. If you are looking for a convenient and clean apartment to rent at NW Indiana, this can be a very good deal. The apartment is located at downtown Merrillville with outdoor swimming pool and tennis court. Thanks for reading.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 W 85 Ave have any available units?
1904 W 85 Ave has a unit available for $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Merrillville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Merrillville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 W 85 Ave have?
Some of 1904 W 85 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 W 85 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1904 W 85 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 W 85 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1904 W 85 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrillville.
Does 1904 W 85 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1904 W 85 Ave does offer parking.
Does 1904 W 85 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 W 85 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 W 85 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1904 W 85 Ave has a pool.
Does 1904 W 85 Ave have accessible units?
No, 1904 W 85 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 W 85 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 W 85 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
