Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Mt. Vernon School District. This home boasts open floorplan with neutral decor, updated flooring and all new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Home is all electric making the utility bills very manageable. Wood burning fireplace in the great room along with vaulted ceilings give the home a very open feeling. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage, big back yard and very quiet neighborhood make this home complete!