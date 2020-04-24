6863 West Odessa Way

Amenities

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful views of the pond. Main level open concept makes entertaining easier. Second level loft adds additional room for relaxing. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Minutes to Geist Lake! Well worth a look! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.