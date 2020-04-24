All apartments in McCordsville
McCordsville, IN
6863 West Odessa Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:21 AM

6863 West Odessa Way

6863 Odessa Way · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6863 Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1794 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful views of the pond. Main level open concept makes entertaining easier. Second level loft adds additional room for relaxing. Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping. Minutes to Geist Lake! Well worth a look! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6863 West Odessa Way have any available units?
6863 West Odessa Way has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6863 West Odessa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6863 West Odessa Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6863 West Odessa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6863 West Odessa Way is pet friendly.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way offer parking?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not offer parking.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have a pool?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have accessible units?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6863 West Odessa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6863 West Odessa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
