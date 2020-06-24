7373 Twin Beech Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of the City of Lawrence, this home is close to everything. Minutes walking distance to elementary, middle and high schools, high way access and shopping. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. The home welcomes you right into the warm and cozy living room. The kitchen includes the appliances - stove and fridge. Located directly off of the kitchen, you'll find the mudroom which includes washer and dryer hookups. The home features a detached garage and large backyard.



Application - $50/Applicant

To view the home use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

