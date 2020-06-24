All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like
7373 Twin Beech Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7373 Twin Beech Dr
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

7373 Twin Beech Dr

7373 Twin Beech Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7373 Twin Beech Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of the City of Lawrence, this home is close to everything. Minutes walking distance to elementary, middle and high schools, high way access and shopping. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. The home welcomes you right into the warm and cozy living room. The kitchen includes the appliances - stove and fridge. Located directly off of the kitchen, you'll find the mudroom which includes washer and dryer hookups. The home features a detached garage and large backyard.

Application - $50/Applicant
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2226323468

To view the home use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200728?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have any available units?
7373 Twin Beech Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have?
Some of 7373 Twin Beech Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7373 Twin Beech Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7373 Twin Beech Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 Twin Beech Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7373 Twin Beech Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7373 Twin Beech Dr offers parking.
Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7373 Twin Beech Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have a pool?
No, 7373 Twin Beech Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have accessible units?
No, 7373 Twin Beech Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7373 Twin Beech Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7373 Twin Beech Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7373 Twin Beech Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 BedroomsLawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoMarian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-MarionIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis