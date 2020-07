Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Don't miss this 1 bed, 1 bath Apartment for rent on Eastside. Open 1 bedroom floor plan on quiet street. Hardwood floors in living room and bedroom. Unit does not include central A/C. $50 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.rpmindyedge.com. Call today to schedule a showing 317-900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $465, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $465, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.