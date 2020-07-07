All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

8503 Watertown Dr

8503 Watertown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8503 Watertown Drive, Lawrence, IN 46216

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e1f2c20de ----
This home is located in the redeveloped Fort Harrison area. The ranch style home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen is amazing with lots of cabinet and counter-top space, breakfast table area, pantry and is fully loaded with stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer also included. The home also boasts a large living room with ceiling fan and fireplace (decorative only). The bedrooms are a good size and the master offers walk-in closet, rain shower head and large vanity. Exterior is beautiful, with great landscaping and a deck. Two car attached garage with automatic door. Central Air. Blinds provided throughout the home. Home is within walking distance to the YMCA.

Security Deposit = $1,295

Appliances included - stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer also included!

**Home has an alarm but any services and maintenance would be at tenant expense.

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash.

Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
Blinds Provided
Breakfast Room
Pets Allowed
Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Watertown Dr have any available units?
8503 Watertown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8503 Watertown Dr have?
Some of 8503 Watertown Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Watertown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Watertown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Watertown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Watertown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Watertown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8503 Watertown Dr offers parking.
Does 8503 Watertown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8503 Watertown Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Watertown Dr have a pool?
No, 8503 Watertown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Watertown Dr have accessible units?
No, 8503 Watertown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Watertown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8503 Watertown Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8503 Watertown Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8503 Watertown Dr has units with air conditioning.

