8503 Watertown Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is located in the redeveloped Fort Harrison area. The ranch style home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen is amazing with lots of cabinet and counter-top space, breakfast table area, pantry and is fully loaded with stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer also included. The home also boasts a large living room with ceiling fan and fireplace (decorative only). The bedrooms are a good size and the master offers walk-in closet, rain shower head and large vanity. Exterior is beautiful, with great landscaping and a deck. Two car attached garage with automatic door. Central Air. Blinds provided throughout the home. Home is within walking distance to the YMCA.



Security Deposit = $1,295



Appliances included - stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer also included!



**Home has an alarm but any services and maintenance would be at tenant expense.



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash.



Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



2 Car Attached Garage

Blinds Provided

Breakfast Room

Pets Allowed

Stove

Washer/Dryer In Unit