8309 Schoen Dr.

8309 Schoen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Schoen Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
8309 Schoen Dr. Available 10/17/19 **PRICE REDUCED** Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath ranch in Lawrence! Available Now!! - All New Paint, New Carpet, and New Flooring. Cozy 2 Bed, 1 bath ranch located in Lawrence. Enjoy an open floor plan and large lot with this charmer. Conveniently located just south of Lawrence Park and around the corner from Fort Ben and close to the freeway. Washer and Dryer Hookups $65 application fee per adult. Call today for (317) 900-4161 to do a self showing!

(RLNE2155630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Schoen Dr. have any available units?
8309 Schoen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 8309 Schoen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Schoen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Schoen Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 8309 Schoen Dr. offer parking?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8309 Schoen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Schoen Dr. have a pool?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8309 Schoen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Schoen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Schoen Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 Schoen Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

