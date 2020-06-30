Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

8309 Schoen Dr. Available 10/17/19 **PRICE REDUCED** Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath ranch in Lawrence! Available Now!! - All New Paint, New Carpet, and New Flooring. Cozy 2 Bed, 1 bath ranch located in Lawrence. Enjoy an open floor plan and large lot with this charmer. Conveniently located just south of Lawrence Park and around the corner from Fort Ben and close to the freeway. Washer and Dryer Hookups $65 application fee per adult. Call today for (317) 900-4161 to do a self showing!



(RLNE2155630)