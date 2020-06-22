All apartments in Lawrence
8203 Schoen Drive

Location

8203 Schoen Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to March 15th and receive $500 off May Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. April 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful home located at 8203 Schoen Drive features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2118 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a spacious living room, cook-friendly kitchen, sizeable backyard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it your own! There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with white cabinetry, white appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet and storage space, and the decorative possibilities are endless. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Schoen Drive have any available units?
8203 Schoen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 8203 Schoen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Schoen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Schoen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8203 Schoen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8203 Schoen Drive offer parking?
No, 8203 Schoen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8203 Schoen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Schoen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Schoen Drive have a pool?
No, 8203 Schoen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Schoen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8203 Schoen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Schoen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 Schoen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Schoen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Schoen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
