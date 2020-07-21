All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:55 PM

7346 Red Rock Road

7346 Red Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

7346 Red Rock Road, Lawrence, IN 46236
Boulders At Geist

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**SIGN A LEASE BY 2/28/20 & RECEIVE A $500 VISA GIFT CARD* This lovely home is off 75th & Carroll Rd and is minutes to shops, restaurants, Geist Reservoir, Old Oakland Golf Course & more. Home features formal dining room and a formal living room with woodburning fireplace. Kitchen includes a large pantry and additional breakfast room. Huge fenced yard with storage shed & patio. 2 YEAR LEASE - $1275/ mo. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7346 Red Rock Road have any available units?
7346 Red Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7346 Red Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
7346 Red Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7346 Red Rock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7346 Red Rock Road is pet friendly.
Does 7346 Red Rock Road offer parking?
No, 7346 Red Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 7346 Red Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7346 Red Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7346 Red Rock Road have a pool?
No, 7346 Red Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 7346 Red Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 7346 Red Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7346 Red Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7346 Red Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7346 Red Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7346 Red Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
