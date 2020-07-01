All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 6642 East 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
6642 East 47th Street
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

6642 East 47th Street

6642 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6642 East 47th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! You'll love this 3 bedroom home with all new laminated flooring in Living Room and bedrooms and new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. Fresh paint throughout. This home also has a laundry/utility room. Central Air and Deck.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 East 47th Street have any available units?
6642 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6642 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6642 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6642 East 47th Street offer parking?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6642 East 47th Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis