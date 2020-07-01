6642 East 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST REDUCED! You'll love this 3 bedroom home with all new laminated flooring in Living Room and bedrooms and new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. Fresh paint throughout. This home also has a laundry/utility room. Central Air and Deck.



