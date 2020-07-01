6642 East 47th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226 Brookhaven
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! You'll love this 3 bedroom home with all new laminated flooring in Living Room and bedrooms and new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bath. Fresh paint throughout. This home also has a laundry/utility room. Central Air and Deck.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6642 East 47th Street have any available units?
6642 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6642 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6642 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6642 East 47th Street offer parking?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 East 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6642 East 47th Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)