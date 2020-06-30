6601 Sparrowood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking e-payments garage

Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Story Ranch for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Lawrence. This Beautiful Home has over 1300 Sq Ft with a Privacy Fenced Backyard with a Concrete Patio and Wood Deck,.. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Storage Barn or Workshop wired with Electricity, Gas Fireplace, Open Concept Living Space with Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living areas, Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Much More! This home is located in Oaklandon near 65th St and US 36 in the Sparrrowood Housing Neighborhood. Minutes from Geist Reservoir and easy drive to I-465. Shopping and Conveniences nearby. Don't Miss This One!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

