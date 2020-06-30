All apartments in Lawrence
Location

6601 Sparrowood Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Story Ranch for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Lawrence. This Beautiful Home has over 1300 Sq Ft with a Privacy Fenced Backyard with a Concrete Patio and Wood Deck,.. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Storage Barn or Workshop wired with Electricity, Gas Fireplace, Open Concept Living Space with Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living areas, Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Much More! This home is located in Oaklandon near 65th St and US 36 in the Sparrrowood Housing Neighborhood. Minutes from Geist Reservoir and easy drive to I-465. Shopping and Conveniences nearby. Don't Miss This One!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have any available units?
6601 Sparrowood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have?
Some of 6601 Sparrowood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Sparrowood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Sparrowood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Sparrowood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 Sparrowood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Sparrowood Drive offers parking.
Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Sparrowood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have a pool?
No, 6601 Sparrowood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6601 Sparrowood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Sparrowood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 Sparrowood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 Sparrowood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

