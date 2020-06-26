All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated May 21 2019 at 12:13 AM

6474 Titania Drive

6474 Titania Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6474 Titania Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oaklandon

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Home opens into an inviting living room open to kitchen divided by half wall. Eat-in kitchen with laminate flooring and slider that opens up into the wonderful privacy fenced in back yard. Corner lot in Lawrence Township. Enjoy outdoor space in your fenced in back yard.

Rental Insurance Required.

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6474 Titania Drive have any available units?
6474 Titania Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6474 Titania Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6474 Titania Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6474 Titania Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6474 Titania Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6474 Titania Drive offer parking?
No, 6474 Titania Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6474 Titania Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6474 Titania Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6474 Titania Drive have a pool?
No, 6474 Titania Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6474 Titania Drive have accessible units?
No, 6474 Titania Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6474 Titania Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6474 Titania Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6474 Titania Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6474 Titania Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
