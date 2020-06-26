6474 Titania Drive

Amenities

Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Home opens into an inviting living room open to kitchen divided by half wall. Eat-in kitchen with laminate flooring and slider that opens up into the wonderful privacy fenced in back yard. Corner lot in Lawrence Township. Enjoy outdoor space in your fenced in back yard.



Rental Insurance Required.



Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance Required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.