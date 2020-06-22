All apartments in Lawrence
5731 Congressional Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5731 Congressional Place

5731 Congressional Place · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Congressional Place, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home offers a beautiful kitchen/dining room combo that looks into a spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, granite counter tops, and all major kitchen appliances provided. This large home offers 3 good sized bedrooms with an upstairs loft. Master bedroom has its own en suite bath and large spacious closet. Large backyard is great for entertaining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

5731 Congressional Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Some of 5731 Congressional Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
5731 Congressional Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 5731 Congressional Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
No, 5731 Congressional Place does not offer parking.
No, 5731 Congressional Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 5731 Congressional Place does not have a pool.
No, 5731 Congressional Place does not have accessible units.
No, 5731 Congressional Place does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 5731 Congressional Place does not have units with air conditioning.
