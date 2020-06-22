5731 Congressional Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home offers a beautiful kitchen/dining room combo that looks into a spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, granite counter tops, and all major kitchen appliances provided. This large home offers 3 good sized bedrooms with an upstairs loft. Master bedroom has its own en suite bath and large spacious closet. Large backyard is great for entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.