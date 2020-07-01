All apartments in Lawrence
5679 Cheval Lane

Location

5679 Cheval Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Lawrence Township off 56th & German Church in Spring Run at Winding Ridge. Minutes to Winding Ridge Golf Course, Pendleton Pike corridor and Indian Creek Elementary. Home features new flooring, a lovely living room with a woodburning fireplace, nice eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, fenced-in yard. Washer and dryer included. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5679 Cheval Lane have any available units?
5679 Cheval Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5679 Cheval Lane have?
Some of 5679 Cheval Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5679 Cheval Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5679 Cheval Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5679 Cheval Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5679 Cheval Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5679 Cheval Lane offer parking?
No, 5679 Cheval Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5679 Cheval Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5679 Cheval Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5679 Cheval Lane have a pool?
No, 5679 Cheval Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5679 Cheval Lane have accessible units?
No, 5679 Cheval Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5679 Cheval Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5679 Cheval Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5679 Cheval Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5679 Cheval Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

