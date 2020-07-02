5525 Purpura Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Set in a prime location, this home is within walking distance of Fort Harrison. With 3 bedrooms, this property offers a lot of privacy and the recent updates give the interior a timeless feel! Amenities include dishwasher, refrigerator & stove, washer & dryer hook-ups, central air, a mini barn, & a fenced-in yard The home is ready for you to move right in to. Fill out your application now, don't let someone take your dream house. - Apply today at www.evergrowpm.com!



- Contact office for the Pet Policy

- Contact office for the Security Deposit information

- No Section 8 participation

- Renters Insurance is required

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com



***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.