All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5525 Purpura Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5525 Purpura Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

5525 Purpura Drive

5525 Purpura Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5525 Purpura Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Set in a prime location, this home is within walking distance of Fort Harrison. With 3 bedrooms, this property offers a lot of privacy and the recent updates give the interior a timeless feel! Amenities include dishwasher, refrigerator & stove, washer & dryer hook-ups, central air, a mini barn, & a fenced-in yard The home is ready for you to move right in to. Fill out your application now, don't let someone take your dream house. - Apply today at www.evergrowpm.com!

- Contact office for the Pet Policy
- Contact office for the Security Deposit information
- No Section 8 participation
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Purpura Drive have any available units?
5525 Purpura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5525 Purpura Drive have?
Some of 5525 Purpura Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Purpura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Purpura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Purpura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Purpura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Purpura Drive offer parking?
No, 5525 Purpura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Purpura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Purpura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Purpura Drive have a pool?
No, 5525 Purpura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Purpura Drive have accessible units?
No, 5525 Purpura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Purpura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 Purpura Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Purpura Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5525 Purpura Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis