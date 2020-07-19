4805 Karen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 1:30PM! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!



What's not to love about this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house on Karen Drive?! The large corner lot has a fenced in back yard and a detached garage - perfect for your car or extra storage! As you enter the home, you are greeted by a nice sized living room. From there, you'll find yourself in the open, eat-in kitchen. We include the refrigerator and stove for you as well. Finally, this home also has a full-size washer and dryer already which you are welcome to use (owners will not service washer / dryer machines). If you wish to bring your own set, we will get rid of the existing ones for you.



We love PETS so plan to bring yours. There is no breed or size restriction. Our renter criteria includes:



OK credit

NO previous evictions nor owe landlords money

NO felonies

A monthly income 3x the rent

And must be OK with a 2 year lease.



If you are interested in applying for this home in person, please bring the following items with you to the showing:



1. $30 cash or money order for the application fee, per applicant.

2. Drivers License

3. Previous 30 days of verification of income (check stubs, award letters, etc..)

4. Section 8 packet if applicable



248-243-6648



