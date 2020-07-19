All apartments in Lawrence
4805 Karen Drive

4805 Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 1:30PM! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!

What's not to love about this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house on Karen Drive?! The large corner lot has a fenced in back yard and a detached garage - perfect for your car or extra storage! As you enter the home, you are greeted by a nice sized living room. From there, you'll find yourself in the open, eat-in kitchen. We include the refrigerator and stove for you as well. Finally, this home also has a full-size washer and dryer already which you are welcome to use (owners will not service washer / dryer machines). If you wish to bring your own set, we will get rid of the existing ones for you.

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. There is no breed or size restriction. Our renter criteria includes:

OK credit
NO previous evictions nor owe landlords money
NO felonies
A monthly income 3x the rent
And must be OK with a 2 year lease.

If you are interested in applying for this home in person, please bring the following items with you to the showing:

1. $30 cash or money order for the application fee, per applicant.
2. Drivers License
3. Previous 30 days of verification of income (check stubs, award letters, etc..)
4. Section 8 packet if applicable

248-243-6648

Check out www.MetroDetroitRentals.com for all of our available rentals.

(RLNE4095855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Karen Drive have any available units?
4805 Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4805 Karen Drive have?
Some of 4805 Karen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Karen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Karen Drive offers parking.
Does 4805 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Karen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 4805 Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4805 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 Karen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 Karen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
