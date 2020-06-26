All apartments in Lawrence
4769 N Mitchner Ave
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

4769 N Mitchner Ave

4769 North Mitchner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4769 North Mitchner Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
e-payments
Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath House for Rent with Bonus Room in Lawrence - Classic 3 Bed / 1 Bath House for Rent with Bonus Room in Lawrence. This Gorgeous Home has about 1056 Sq Ft and a Two-Car Detached Garage. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Central Air Conditioning, Fireplace, and Much More! Beautiful all brick Lawrence home located in Lawrence Manor. Minutes from 465 and many conveniances. See it Today!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have any available units?
4769 N Mitchner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have?
Some of 4769 N Mitchner Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 N Mitchner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4769 N Mitchner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 N Mitchner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4769 N Mitchner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4769 N Mitchner Ave offers parking.
Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4769 N Mitchner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have a pool?
No, 4769 N Mitchner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have accessible units?
No, 4769 N Mitchner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 N Mitchner Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4769 N Mitchner Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4769 N Mitchner Ave has units with air conditioning.
