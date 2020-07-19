4627 Dean Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable ranch-style home on the east side of Indianapolis, IN offers 3 beds and 1 bath and is ready for you today, don't wait! The home has neutral-tone carpeting in the bedrooms and living areas, and laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. The great-room features a beautiful brick fire-place, custom built-ins and flows into the kitchen and eat-in dining area. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry and counter-top space as well as all black high-efficiency appliances. The full bathroom showcases gorgeous tile work in the shower with a modern white vanity. Call today to get your self-tour scheduled and your application process started!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.