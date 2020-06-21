12404 COBBLESTONE Court

Amenities

Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Large living room and large family room. Additional Granite butler cabinet and countertop added in the kitchen. New vanities in baths. Recently painted interior. A must see home, especially of you need a home with a full rear fenced yard and all appliances included, Washer, Dryer, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal.