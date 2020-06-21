All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:46 PM

12404 COBBLESTONE Court

12404 Cobblestone Court · (317) 841-8880
Location

12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN 46236
Cobblestone At Geist

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Large living room and large family room. Additional Granite butler cabinet and countertop added in the kitchen. New vanities in baths. Recently painted interior. A must see home, especially of you need a home with a full rear fenced yard and all appliances included, Washer, Dryer, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, disposal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have any available units?
12404 COBBLESTONE Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have?
Some of 12404 COBBLESTONE Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12404 COBBLESTONE Court currently offering any rent specials?
12404 COBBLESTONE Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12404 COBBLESTONE Court pet-friendly?
No, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court offer parking?
Yes, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court does offer parking.
Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have a pool?
No, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court does not have a pool.
Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have accessible units?
No, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12404 COBBLESTONE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12404 COBBLESTONE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
