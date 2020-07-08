11649 Congressional Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac! Open floor plan with carpet, ceramic tile and hardwoods floors throughout. Backyard is fully fenced w/paver patio, great space for entertaining. Master suite has vaulted ceilings w/plant shelf, bright bathroom w/double sinks and a walk-in closet! Close to Fort Harrison. This is a must see!



Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

No section 8

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

