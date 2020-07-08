All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 11649 Congressional Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
11649 Congressional Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11649 Congressional Court

11649 Congressional Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11649 Congressional Court, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FALL SPECIAL: Start an 18 month lease by 11/15/18 and receive $300 off your December rent.

Great 4 bedroom home on a cul-de-sac! Open floor plan with carpet, ceramic tile and hardwoods floors throughout. Backyard is fully fenced w/paver patio, great space for entertaining. Master suite has vaulted ceilings w/plant shelf, bright bathroom w/double sinks and a walk-in closet! Close to Fort Harrison. This is a must see!

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11649 Congressional Court have any available units?
11649 Congressional Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11649 Congressional Court have?
Some of 11649 Congressional Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11649 Congressional Court currently offering any rent specials?
11649 Congressional Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11649 Congressional Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11649 Congressional Court is pet friendly.
Does 11649 Congressional Court offer parking?
No, 11649 Congressional Court does not offer parking.
Does 11649 Congressional Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11649 Congressional Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11649 Congressional Court have a pool?
No, 11649 Congressional Court does not have a pool.
Does 11649 Congressional Court have accessible units?
No, 11649 Congressional Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11649 Congressional Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11649 Congressional Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11649 Congressional Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11649 Congressional Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis