Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2cbef2069 ----

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house has beautiful dark hardwood floors throughout the living areas. Freshly painted, new carpet and a huge bonus room on the second floor. Relax outside in the screened in porch and enjoy the great view of the pond from the back yard that is fully fenced. Schedule a showing today.



Fireplace/Decorative

Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection