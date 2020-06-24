All apartments in Lawrence
10703 Sedgegrass Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

10703 Sedgegrass Drive

10703 Sedgegrass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10703 Sedgegrass Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home will make any cook fall in love with the kitchen! It is super spacious, with an ample amount of both cabinet and counter top space, has an opening where you can look into the next room as you cook! It comes complete with a 2 car attached garage, ceiling fans, and a fenced yard! Don't delay! This home will lease quickly!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive have any available units?
10703 Sedgegrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 10703 Sedgegrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10703 Sedgegrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10703 Sedgegrass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive offers parking.
Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive have a pool?
No, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10703 Sedgegrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10703 Sedgegrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
