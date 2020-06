10011 Fountain Springs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

GREAT CORNER LOT ON CUL-DE-SAC! ENJOY THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME IN POPULAR FOUNTAIN SPRINGS! 2-STORY FOYER WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT GREETS YOU WITH TONS OF AMENITIES...DEN/OFFICE, FORMAL DINING ROOM/LIVING ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES ADJACENT TO FAMILY ROOM. MASTER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING, HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, & GARDEN TUB. WOOD DECK IN BACKYARD CLOSE TO NEIGHBORHOOD PLAYGROUND. CLOSE TO INTERSTATE/FT. BEN/FINANCE CENTER/RESTAURANTS/SHOPS! TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2019 - TO APPLY: https://bryantco.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp