All apartments in Ingalls
Find more places like 10899 Rose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ingalls, IN
/
10899 Rose Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

10899 Rose Lane

10899 Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10899 Rose Lane, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,224 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5141463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10899 Rose Lane have any available units?
10899 Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
What amenities does 10899 Rose Lane have?
Some of 10899 Rose Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10899 Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10899 Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10899 Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10899 Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ingalls.
Does 10899 Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10899 Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 10899 Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10899 Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10899 Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 10899 Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10899 Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 10899 Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10899 Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10899 Rose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10899 Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10899 Rose Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INPendleton, INCumberland, INBeech Grove, IN
Tipton, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INMarion, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INGreensburg, INDanville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis