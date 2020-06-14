Apartment List
360 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hammond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
2 Units Available
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$785
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
845 sqft
Apartments are located in the South Shore area near 71st Street. The area has a high walk score and provides good transit options. There are quality appliances, on-site laundry, and a phone entry intercom.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Chicago
5 Units Available
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
735 sqft
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7263 S Coles
7263 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments located by the waterfront. Pet-friendly, with hardwood flooring, recent renovations, some paid utilities and on-site laundry. Section 8 accepted for these units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7440 S Phillips Ave
7440 S Phillips Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly South Shore apartments with many amenities. Hardwood floors, free heat, dining rooms and free Wi-Fi add comfort. Just off 75th and Yates.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Avalon Park
1 Unit Available
2225 E 87th St
2225 E 87th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
800 sqft
Freshly rehabbed two-bedroom apartments have new appliances and carpeting. Amenities include parking and free heat. Located right next to Chicago Vocational High School and Jesse Owens Park. Close to I-90.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7409 S Yates Blvd
7409 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms. Within walking distance to the South Shore Branch of Chicago Public Library. Community accepts residents with Section 8 vouchers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7620 S Coles
7620 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated units in expansive building. High-quality appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. Blocks from Lake Michigan, Rainbow Beach Park and the South Shore Cultural Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
3515 20th Place
3515 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
Recently Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house with dry basement, large fenced in yard, hardwood floors and more! - recently updated 3 bed 1 bath house with a dry basement, nice size fenced in backyard, hardwood floors, extra storage space available, LARGE

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8200 S Exchange Ave 6SW
8200 South Exchange Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
NICE ONE BED IN SOUTH SHORE AREA - Property Id: 300089 Nice one bed and one bath in South Shore neighborhood: - Beautiful hardwood finished floors with new appliances - Street parking is available - Located across from a convenience store and

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7454 S Shore Dr 1
7454 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL
Studio
$725
South Shore studio - Property Id: 299798 South Shore living studio $725/Month $500/non refundable move in fee. No utilities included. -Income must be 3x's the amount of rent.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
1725 E 79th St
1725 E 79th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
HUGE, 1BED LAUNDRY IN UNIT - Property Id: 297298 Updated Kitchen & Bath Large Bedrooms Great Closet Space Hardwood Floors Central A/C & Heat LAUNDRY IN BUILDING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Calumet Heights
1 Unit Available
8900 S Crandon Ave
8900 South Crandon Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1158 sqft
New Remodeled Cozy Home! - Property Id: 295676 Special promotion!!! If you apply and get approved within 24 hours of the showing, you will get $200 move in credit!!! Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath single family home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7729 S Essex Ave 1
7729 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In South Shore - Property Id: 295319 This will not last long! Gleaming real hardwood floors open and spacious living room, separate dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms with a second bathroom.Lots of closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Chicago
1 Unit Available
8043 S Manistee Ave
8043 South Manistee Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 4 bedroom in South Chicago - Property Id: 294481 SPACIOUS 4 BR AND 1 BATH UNIT LOCATED IN CHICAGO'S SOUTH CHICAGO NEIGHBORHOOD.
City Guide for Hammond, IN

Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hammond, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hammond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

