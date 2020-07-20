Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
611 Village Place North Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
611 Village Place North Drive
611 Village Place North Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
611 Village Place North Dr, Hamilton County, IN 46280
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice updated twon home in prime location! Carmel school and 3 mintues to I465
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Village Place North Drive have any available units?
611 Village Place North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
What amenities does 611 Village Place North Drive have?
Some of 611 Village Place North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 Village Place North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Village Place North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Village Place North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 611 Village Place North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 611 Village Place North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 611 Village Place North Drive offers parking.
Does 611 Village Place North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Village Place North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Village Place North Drive have a pool?
No, 611 Village Place North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 611 Village Place North Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 Village Place North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Village Place North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Village Place North Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Village Place North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Village Place North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
