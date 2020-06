Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym air conditioning game room

3 BR with Loft in Franklin IN - Spacious 3 BR, 2 story home in Heritage in Johnson County that features a separate living room, family room and formal dining room PLUS a bonus loft area that could be office, game room or exercise room. Master Suite features walk-in closets and a garden tub. Enjoy the breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

Painting & Cleaning in progress....contact us now for more information.



No Pets Allowed



