2133 Galaxy Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Quiet 2 bed 1 bath duplex home in Franklin! - This spacious ranch style duplex home is conveniently located in Franklin, just minutes from US-31, local shops, restaurants,quality schools, and major employers. Bursting with charm and ample storage, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home also boasts an attached 2 car garage, ample storage, and views overlooking the small pond behind the home! Pets are welcome with additional fees (some breed restrictions apply)



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975

Security Deposit: $975 Required with in 48 hours of application approval



The house is being renovated with fresh paint and more, new pictures will be uploaded as they become available!



