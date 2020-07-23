19 Apartments for rent in Fortville, IN with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonecrest
601 Madison St, Fortville, IN
1 Bedroom
$593
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy small town living with big city convenience. Residents are our #1 priority, offering them friendly, courteous service from both our leasing and maintenance staff.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Thorpe Creek
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd.
12310 Poplar Bend Boulevard, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4792 sqft
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Fishers - Come check out this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Bath home in Woods at Thorpe Creek in Fishers.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
Towns at Avalon North
13556 Dewpoint Ln, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1858 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Constructed Home. Master Bedroom + 2 Bedrooms Spacious Open Concept.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12717 Tamworth Drive
12717 Tamworth Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Immaculate corner unit available for rent September 1st 2020. Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage open foyer with iron spindles. .

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14533 Hinton Drive
14533 Hinton Drive, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5226 sqft
Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available July 13th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
18 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$949
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$662
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$682
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$826
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$992
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
10 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1617 Winfield Park Drive
1617 Winfield Park Dr, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$888
1300 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1300 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator, stove, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from US-40.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 E Main St
1103 East Main Street, Hancock County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
2 bedroom home in Greenfield - 2 bedroom home with large sunroom. Living room with hardwood floors, small dining room and a kitchen. Bath has a step in shower. (RLNE5980049)

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
10115 Red Tail Drive
10115 Red Tail Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1863 sqft
4 bedroom home in Fishers, award winning HSE schools. Hardwood floors in magnificent shape, secluded lot with mature trees, multiple entertainment spaces makes this a must see. Additional garage storage.

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
12489 Wolf Run Road
12489 Wolf Run Road, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1616 sqft
Offered as a lease-to-own. Impeccable 4BR ranch on large water lot. Attractive and easy care scraped hardwood laminate in entry, dining/great room, and bedrooms.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11837 Weathered Edge Drive
11837 Weathered Edge Drive, Fishers, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3613 sqft
Home available for rent in Sandstone Lakes Available July 20th 2020. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage and fully fenced backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fortville, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fortville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

