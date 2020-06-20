7616 West Jefferson Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome to your new Oasis... Right wing of home has 3 bed/1 bath. Heart of the home has a Huge Living room with a large Brick fireplace shared by the eat in kitchen. Left wing of the home has another bath, laundry room, Large family room, bedroom and access to your 2 car attached garage. Brand new carpet & Fresh paint! Plenty of Windows & Natural Light Throughout. Loaded with Character & Charm. Beautiful Landscaping! Convenient location near Lutheran Hospital and I-69 is Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after area/school district. Come check it out!



Visit our website to apply selectpropertymanagementpros.com OR give us a call 260-702-3636 ext 1003



Non-Smoking

Not currently accepting housing assistance



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,374, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.