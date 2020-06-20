All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

7616 West Jefferson Boulevard

7616 West Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7616 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
Welcome to your new Oasis... Right wing of home has 3 bed/1 bath. Heart of the home has a Huge Living room with a large Brick fireplace shared by the eat in kitchen. Left wing of the home has another bath, laundry room, Large family room, bedroom and access to your 2 car attached garage. Brand new carpet & Fresh paint! Plenty of Windows & Natural Light Throughout. Loaded with Character & Charm. Beautiful Landscaping! Convenient location near Lutheran Hospital and I-69 is Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after area/school district. Come check it out!

Visit our website to apply selectpropertymanagementpros.com OR give us a call 260-702-3636 ext 1003

Non-Smoking
Not currently accepting housing assistance

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,374, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

