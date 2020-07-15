All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

7035 Saxton Run

7035 Saxton Run · (260) 422-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7035 Saxton Run, Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7035 Saxton Run · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7035 Saxton Run Available 08/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, very large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located Northeast off Rothman and Maplecrest Roads. Through the front door is the foyer with coat closet and half bath. Straight ahead is the open concept eat-in kitchen with wrap around cabinets, plenty of counter space, new stainless steel appliances, tray ceiling and more. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room and living room. At the other end of the house is the family room with gas-burning fireplace and patio doors to the deck and large backyard. Upstairs are the 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Amenities include attached 2 car garage, central air, brand new flooring, brand new appliances and much more! Don't miss your chance at this beautiful home on the North side of Fort Wayne. Please call our office with further interest.

Applications are available on our website. www.rentfortwayne.net

(RLNE4911271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Saxton Run have any available units?
7035 Saxton Run has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 Saxton Run have?
Some of 7035 Saxton Run's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Saxton Run currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Saxton Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Saxton Run pet-friendly?
No, 7035 Saxton Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 7035 Saxton Run offer parking?
Yes, 7035 Saxton Run offers parking.
Does 7035 Saxton Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Saxton Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Saxton Run have a pool?
No, 7035 Saxton Run does not have a pool.
Does 7035 Saxton Run have accessible units?
No, 7035 Saxton Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Saxton Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7035 Saxton Run does not have units with dishwashers.
