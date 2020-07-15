Amenities

7035 Saxton Run Available 08/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, very large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located Northeast off Rothman and Maplecrest Roads. Through the front door is the foyer with coat closet and half bath. Straight ahead is the open concept eat-in kitchen with wrap around cabinets, plenty of counter space, new stainless steel appliances, tray ceiling and more. Off the kitchen is the formal dining room and living room. At the other end of the house is the family room with gas-burning fireplace and patio doors to the deck and large backyard. Upstairs are the 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Amenities include attached 2 car garage, central air, brand new flooring, brand new appliances and much more! Don't miss your chance at this beautiful home on the North side of Fort Wayne. Please call our office with further interest.



Applications are available on our website. www.rentfortwayne.net



