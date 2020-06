Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

COMMING SOON 3 bedroom 2 bath Beautiful Ranch with New Updates - A well maintained ranch with comfortable first floor living in a very nice neighborhood. Great room with large fire place. Newly installed sliding glass door. Fenced patio area for cookouts and entertaining. Spacious kitchen with new vinyl floors and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast bar for two and a cozy dining area. Owners' suite with walk-in closet and en suite remodeled bathroom. Two other bedrooms and another full bath complete the open floor plan. Two car garage with ample storage and built in shelves. Efficient 6 year old furnace, 4 year old roof, and new attic insulation will offset cost of heating and A/C. Also features a rain water recovery system to save on watering lawns and gardens and washing cars. Small dogs only.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1916578)