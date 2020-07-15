All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 5726 Fox Mill Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
5726 Fox Mill Run
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

5726 Fox Mill Run

5726 Fox Mill Run · (260) 422-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5726 Fox Mill Run, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5726 Fox Mill Run · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5726 Fox Mill Run Available 09/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management - This is a very large 4 bedroom house located off Wheelock Road. Through the front door is the foyer and immediately to the left is the den. Continue to the open concept living room with eat-in kitchen/dining room. Laundry, half bath and garage are located off the kitchen. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Amenities include patio, huge yard, hardwood and tile floors, tile backsplash, master suite and much more. Call today to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455

(RLNE4095059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Fox Mill Run have any available units?
5726 Fox Mill Run has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 5726 Fox Mill Run currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Fox Mill Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Fox Mill Run pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Fox Mill Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 5726 Fox Mill Run offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Fox Mill Run offers parking.
Does 5726 Fox Mill Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Fox Mill Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Fox Mill Run have a pool?
No, 5726 Fox Mill Run does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Fox Mill Run have accessible units?
No, 5726 Fox Mill Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Fox Mill Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Fox Mill Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 Fox Mill Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 Fox Mill Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5726 Fox Mill Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Three Rivers
101 3 River N
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 2 BedroomsFort Wayne Apartments with Balconies
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INWabash, INBluffton, IN
Goshen, INButler, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity