Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5726 Fox Mill Run Available 09/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management - This is a very large 4 bedroom house located off Wheelock Road. Through the front door is the foyer and immediately to the left is the den. Continue to the open concept living room with eat-in kitchen/dining room. Laundry, half bath and garage are located off the kitchen. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Amenities include patio, huge yard, hardwood and tile floors, tile backsplash, master suite and much more. Call today to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455



(RLNE4095059)