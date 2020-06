Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range refrigerator

**Coming Soon in June**Three bedroom home with large yard near Jefferson Pointe! - Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home in walking distance from Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.



Features a one car detached garage and a work/storage shed. Attractive landscaping and sidewalks. The front door opens to a large family room with built in shelves. The kitchen has plenty of room and includes a refrigerator and stove. A large 4 season room with plenty of windows sits on the back side of the home overlooking a very large yard. Three bedrooms and a bath fill out the first floor. The home sits on a large basement, offering lots of storage options, and washer and dryer hook up. Not currently accepting housing assistance. No Smoking.

Visit our website to apply selectpropertymanagementpros.com

Contact Kristie at 260-209-0108 for more information!



