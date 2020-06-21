441 Brackenridge

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com.



5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne. Across the street from City Scape Flats, less than a block from the entrance of Parkview Field. You cannot get closer to the action in a residential home. This is special. Enter through a small foyer, with a formal parlor off to the left. Hardwood flooring through the first floor. Pocket doors everywhere. Some side easily, some don't move at all. Decorative only, fireplace in the parlor, with a massive mirror. Just off the small foyer is a formal foyer with a grand staircase. Like they shot the movie "Gone With the Wind" on this staircase. INCREDIBLE! Under the grand staircase is a large bathroom. This parlor has pocket doors to the living room. Pocket doors lead to the formal dining room with built in china cabinet. Modern kitchen with new cabinets, countertops, a gas stove, and a side by side fridge. Washer and dryer hook ups in the kitchen. Up the GRAND staircase, to a hallway with 5 bedrooms. Carpet throughout the second floor. One of the bedrooms is smaller, We might suggest that this is a 4.5 bedroom home. Large modern bathroom with a modern tub and curved shower rod. This space is UNBELIEVABLE! Washer and dryer hook ups in the kitchen. Off street parking for a couple cars included, more is available and negotiable. Up to 2 cats or a reasonable dog welcome with a one time $200 pet fee and $20 a month per pet. Additional pets are a one time $100, and monthly $20 each.



Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and City Utilities. All Utilities must be in the tenants name before possession.



The ideal candidate(s) will have a minimum credit score of 650, no active collections, no felonies, no violent charges of any kind, zero evictions, and have a (combined) Net or take home (IN YOUR POCKET after taxes) income of 3 (Three) times the posted rent. If you do not qualify traditionally, you may use a well qualified co-signer or put down 2 months of rent as an additional deposit.



