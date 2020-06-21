All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

441 Brackenridge

441 West Brackenridge Street · (260) 918-7368
Location

441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
West Central

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 441 Brackenridge · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2068 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com.

5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne. Across the street from City Scape Flats, less than a block from the entrance of Parkview Field. You cannot get closer to the action in a residential home. This is special. Enter through a small foyer, with a formal parlor off to the left. Hardwood flooring through the first floor. Pocket doors everywhere. Some side easily, some don't move at all. Decorative only, fireplace in the parlor, with a massive mirror. Just off the small foyer is a formal foyer with a grand staircase. Like they shot the movie "Gone With the Wind" on this staircase. INCREDIBLE! Under the grand staircase is a large bathroom. This parlor has pocket doors to the living room. Pocket doors lead to the formal dining room with built in china cabinet. Modern kitchen with new cabinets, countertops, a gas stove, and a side by side fridge. Washer and dryer hook ups in the kitchen. Up the GRAND staircase, to a hallway with 5 bedrooms. Carpet throughout the second floor. One of the bedrooms is smaller, We might suggest that this is a 4.5 bedroom home. Large modern bathroom with a modern tub and curved shower rod. This space is UNBELIEVABLE! Washer and dryer hook ups in the kitchen. Off street parking for a couple cars included, more is available and negotiable. Up to 2 cats or a reasonable dog welcome with a one time $200 pet fee and $20 a month per pet. Additional pets are a one time $100, and monthly $20 each.

Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and City Utilities. All Utilities must be in the tenants name before possession.

The ideal candidate(s) will have a minimum credit score of 650, no active collections, no felonies, no violent charges of any kind, zero evictions, and have a (combined) Net or take home (IN YOUR POCKET after taxes) income of 3 (Three) times the posted rent. If you do not qualify traditionally, you may use a well qualified co-signer or put down 2 months of rent as an additional deposit.

(RLNE5858114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Brackenridge have any available units?
441 Brackenridge has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Brackenridge have?
Some of 441 Brackenridge's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Brackenridge currently offering any rent specials?
441 Brackenridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Brackenridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Brackenridge is pet friendly.
Does 441 Brackenridge offer parking?
Yes, 441 Brackenridge does offer parking.
Does 441 Brackenridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Brackenridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Brackenridge have a pool?
No, 441 Brackenridge does not have a pool.
Does 441 Brackenridge have accessible units?
No, 441 Brackenridge does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Brackenridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Brackenridge does not have units with dishwashers.
