Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 2 story rental in Aboite Township. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has new carpet and new flooring in two of the bathrooms. Kitchen has a new countertop and glass top stove. This is a duplex property and garage is shared.