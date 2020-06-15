3930 Indian Hills Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - Here we have a charming, 4 bedroom ranch home set on a large lot in the beautiful Indian Village Neighborhood. Through the front door is the very large family room which leads to the updated kitchen. Off the kitchen is the living room with patio doors to the large fenced-in back yard. Down the hallway off the kitchen are the four bedrooms and fully remodeled bath. Amenities include a carport, new flooring throughout, lots of living space, and a modern bath with shower and tub. If you have further interest, please call the office to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455



Applications are available on our website. www.rentfortwayne.net



(RLNE2328156)