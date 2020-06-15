All apartments in Fort Wayne
3930 Indian Hills Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3930 Indian Hills Drive

3930 Indian Hills Drive · (260) 422-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3930 Indian Hills Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Indian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3930 Indian Hills Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - Here we have a charming, 4 bedroom ranch home set on a large lot in the beautiful Indian Village Neighborhood. Through the front door is the very large family room which leads to the updated kitchen. Off the kitchen is the living room with patio doors to the large fenced-in back yard. Down the hallway off the kitchen are the four bedrooms and fully remodeled bath. Amenities include a carport, new flooring throughout, lots of living space, and a modern bath with shower and tub. If you have further interest, please call the office to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455

Applications are available on our website. www.rentfortwayne.net

(RLNE2328156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive have any available units?
3930 Indian Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 3930 Indian Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Indian Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Indian Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Indian Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Indian Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Indian Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3930 Indian Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3930 Indian Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Indian Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 Indian Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 Indian Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
