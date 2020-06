Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2024 W Dupont Rd. just West of Lima Rd. - This 3 bedroom home features 2 full bathrooms, an attached 1 car garage and is located on 2 acres. This is an older country-style home on a well and septic located right by Walmart. Features a nice sized eat in kitchen, large side entry room, utility room, and huge living / family room adjacent to the garage.



(RLNE3815244)