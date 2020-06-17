12215 Glen Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Partially furnished home with finished walkout basement and full bar on waterfront lot with two car attached grage . 1st floor has living room, dining

room, den, office with bookshelves, family room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace with open concept. Gorgeous kitchen including 6x6 island all with granite countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood floors.

Master bedroom has plush bath with double vanity with Corian top and sinks, walk-in shower. 3 Guest bedrooms. Basement has family room, rec room and second half bath. Screen

porch, 2-tier deck, exceptional landscaping with irrigation system. Credit and background check required. Must make three times rent. Pets okay with additional pet fee and security deposit.

