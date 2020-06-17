All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

12215 Glen Lake Drive

12215 Glen Lake Drive · (260) 435-0492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12215 Glen Lake Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4139 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Partially furnished home with finished walkout basement and full bar on waterfront lot with two car attached grage . 1st floor has living room, dining
room, den, office with bookshelves, family room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace with open concept. Gorgeous kitchen including 6x6 island all with granite countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood floors.
Master bedroom has plush bath with double vanity with Corian top and sinks, walk-in shower. 3 Guest bedrooms. Basement has family room, rec room and second half bath. Screen
porch, 2-tier deck, exceptional landscaping with irrigation system. Credit and background check required. Must make three times rent. Pets okay with additional pet fee and security deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 Glen Lake Drive have any available units?
12215 Glen Lake Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12215 Glen Lake Drive have?
Some of 12215 Glen Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 Glen Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12215 Glen Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 Glen Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12215 Glen Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12215 Glen Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 12215 Glen Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12215 Glen Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12215 Glen Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 Glen Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 12215 Glen Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12215 Glen Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 12215 Glen Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 Glen Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12215 Glen Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
