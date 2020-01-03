12925 Cheerleaders Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: Brooks School Rd & E 126th St



Single Family home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

Living Room, Dining Room

Washer/ Dryer hook-up, Eat-in-kichen, 2 car garage, New carpet, Hardwood floors, Loft, Den



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 months lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Electric Furnacce, Electric Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



