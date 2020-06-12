34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN

Apartment List
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
$
18 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
3 Units Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
7 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
Kathleen - Jeannette
3 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
$
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
$
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
39 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
93 Units Available
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.

1 Unit Available
720 E Oregon
720 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath - (RLNE5851279)

1 Unit Available
1212 Corregidor Circle
1212 Corregidor Cir, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent - This large two bedroom townhome features a seperate dinning area, basement, off street parking, seperate yard space, and ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
1163 S Bedford Ave
1163 South Bedford Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Just updated 2 bed 1 bath with fenced yard - Freshly painted interior with new counter tops, vanity, and flooring. Big bedrooms, living room, and laundry. Pet-friendly and move-in ready. Stove, fridge and microwave are included.

1 Unit Available
1510 Florence Ave
1510 Florence Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
630 sqft
2Bed/1Bath $500 Per Month - Coming Soon- Quaint 2 bedroom home Section 8 approved. (RLNE5557158)

1 Unit Available
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 Unit Available
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.

1 Unit Available
28 East Powell Avenue
28 Powell Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
913 sqft
Live in the lap of luxury in this newly renovated downtown apartment home! Close to the new IU Med School and right in the Haynie's Corner Arts District. New solid wood cabinetry and counters in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
411 Southeast 3rd Street
411 Southeast 3rd Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
675 sqft
*Free Rent Special! 1st full month free with a 14 month lease! What a great brownstone with your own covered front porch! This updated upstairs apartment has BRAND NEW flooring and FRESH paint! Both bathrooms have walk-in showers! Convenient

1 Unit Available
1001 Allens Lane
1001 Allens Lane, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Recently remodeled two bedroom, one bath in a side-by-side duplex now available. This is the perfect place for someone wanting good room sizes, a little yard, and a place without many steps from the driveway to the door.

1 Unit Available
1604 E Morgan Avenue
1604 East Morgan Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
826 sqft
Cute home on Evansville’s East side! 1930s charm with dozens of modern touches. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a separate dining area and living room, full unfinished basement, and a large, fenced-in backyard.

June 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Evansville rent trends were flat over the past month

Evansville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Evansville.
    • While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

