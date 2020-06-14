16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
$
16 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Downtown Evansville
90 Units Available
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,097
813 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$599
682 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
CCIA
1 Unit Available
501 Lincoln Ave
501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
800 sqft
501 Lincoln Ave Available 06/15/20 **Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Diamond - Stringtown
1 Unit Available
510 Richardt Avenue
510 Richardt Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$465
550 sqft
Downstairs unit with all hardwood style flooring! Close to shopping centers and restaurants on the North West side off of Diamond Ave! Water, sewer and trash included in your rent! No pets or smoking allowed in units.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
Culver
1 Unit Available
1208 Southeast 1st Street
1208 SE 1210 First St, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
425 sqft
Temporary price drop! Get it while it's hot! What a great view of the Ohio River in beautiful downtown Evansville! These completely remodeled, well-planned studio apartments include stainless steel appliances - the refrigerator, stove, and

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Ross Center
1 Unit Available
2701 Washington Avenue
2701 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$485
899 sqft
Move-in ready, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the main level. Features a large living room located off the fully applianced kitchen with a pantry. Countertop range, wall oven, and refrigerator included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Lorraine Park
1 Unit Available
2161 Washington Avenue
2161 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
793 sqft
Welcome to this completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Evansville's East Side. This duplex features new flooring, paint and windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes new range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Evansville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.

June 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evansville rent trends were flat over the past month

Evansville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Evansville.
    • While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

