Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to Indian Woods Apartments, where comfort and convenience combine in one of Evansville's most desirable suburban neighborhoods. Discover a beautifully appointed community where ample amenities meet a vibrant lifestyle. Our apartments feature a range of perks, from a well-equipped kitchen complete with a dishwasher to a roomy patio or balcony that provides a relaxing space for enjoying the fresh air. Enjoy high-speed internet access and free classic cable. Stash extra items in the storage closet to keep clutter at bay. Let the cooling breeze of the ceiling fan overhead soothe you on the warmest of days. Not to mention, Indian Woods features a host of community amenities that bring comfort and style home. Stroll along our peaceful lakes, visit one of our playgrounds, or just spend the day relaxing by the pool. Get in a workout at our state-of-the-art cardio-fitness center.