All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like Indian Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
Indian Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Indian Woods

1900 Pueblo Pass · (812) 645-7322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN 47715

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1868P · Avail. now

$713

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Woods.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Indian Woods Apartments, where comfort and convenience combine in one of Evansville's most desirable suburban neighborhoods. Discover a beautifully appointed community where ample amenities meet a vibrant lifestyle. Our apartments feature a range of perks, from a well-equipped kitchen complete with a dishwasher to a roomy patio or balcony that provides a relaxing space for enjoying the fresh air. Enjoy high-speed internet access and free classic cable. Stash extra items in the storage closet to keep clutter at bay. Let the cooling breeze of the ceiling fan overhead soothe you on the warmest of days. Not to mention, Indian Woods features a host of community amenities that bring comfort and style home. Stroll along our peaceful lakes, visit one of our playgrounds, or just spend the day relaxing by the pool. Get in a workout at our state-of-the-art cardio-fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $20 pet rent per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indian Woods have any available units?
Indian Woods has a unit available for $713 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does Indian Woods have?
Some of Indian Woods's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indian Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Indian Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indian Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Indian Woods is pet friendly.
Does Indian Woods offer parking?
Yes, Indian Woods offers parking.
Does Indian Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indian Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indian Woods have a pool?
Yes, Indian Woods has a pool.
Does Indian Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Indian Woods has accessible units.
Does Indian Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indian Woods has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Indian Woods?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court
Evansville, IN 47714
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity