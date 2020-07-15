Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near UE
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
81 Units Available
Downtown Evansville
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
Studio
$999
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
8 Units Available
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$596
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$706
1004 sqft
Units include fully equipped kitchens, spacious patios and balconies, and modern amenities. Community offers pool, sundeck, and manicured grounds. Located minutes from University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana Business College.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/15/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
CCIA
501 Lincoln Ave
501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
800 sqft
**Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, above the range
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
CCIA
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Buckingham Dr
110 Buckingham Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Evansville. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, ceiling fans, microwave, garbage disposal, and spacious closets. Utilities included: water.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Garvinwood
311 N. Englewood Avenue
311 North Englewood Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
756 sqft
2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1412 Jeanette Ave.
1412 Jeanette Ave, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home - Now Available Three Bedroom Townhouse with plenty of space for all. Downstairs has living room with half bath, dining room area, kitchen with kitchen appliances stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellemeade Bayard Park
1112 Bayard Park Drive
1112 Bayard Park Drive, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
728 sqft
Two Bedroom House | Updated Kitchen | Pet Friendly - This Two bedroom, One Bath house offers a spacious living room with a study area off of it. The kitchen has laminate flooring and dining room area. The two bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tepe Park
1221 S. Grand Avenue
1221 South Grand Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1160 sqft
2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot with detached garage. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Culver
33 Madison Avenue
33 Madison Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
The full interior and exterior renovation at 33 Madison Avenue is another outstanding investment in the Haynie's Corner Art District by Comfort Homes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale South
418 Lewis Avenue
418 Lewis Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
Currently occupied move in beginning of August. Like-new 2 bedroom home is conveniently located on Evansville's Eastside. This home offers a large living room, and open dining room and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellemeade Bayard Park
745 E Blackford Ave
745 East Blackford Avenue, Evansville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$925
2400 sqft
4 bed / 1.5 bath with room to spare - Large house on a double lot on a quiet street. Main floor laundry! 4 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, two living rooms and half bath on main floor. Original hardwood floors in part of the main floor.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5005 Hampton Ct
5005 Hampton Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
Eastside Evansville Condo - East side 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors with water, sewer, trash and lawn care included! No more trips at the laundromat as the property includes a washer & dryer for your convenience.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
A.C.T.
1901 Conlin Avenue
1901 Conlin Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$565
660 sqft
Check out this amazing duplex. Unit offers 2 bed rooms, 1 updated bath, all appliances in the kitchen and tons of shade for entertaining in the yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with security deposit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Willemette
1604 E Morgan Avenue
1604 East Morgan Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
826 sqft
Cute home on Evansville’s East side! 1930s charm with dozens of modern touches. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a separate dining area and living room, full unfinished basement, and a large, fenced-in backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Lorraine Park
2161 Washington Avenue
2161 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
793 sqft
Welcome to this completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Evansville's East Side. This duplex features new flooring, paint and windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes new range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
626 East Louisiana Street - B
626 E Louisiana St, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
**Available Soon** Downstairs Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom W/D Hookups Fridge/Stove Included Central HVAC Tenant Pays Electric/Landlord Pays Water No Pets
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Tepe Park
717 Taylor Avenue
717 Taylor Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$500
1196 sqft
Sometimes, just like people, a house is more beautiful on the inside and we all know that it is the inside that counts! We just picked up this house and, with the winter, we haven't been able to do the outside yet; but, we are just getting done with