Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway. If you’re ready to enjoy a luxurious, pet-friendly apartment in a beautiful setting, call Pavilion Lakes Apartments now and schedule a tour! Our homes surround beautiful lakes, providing a relaxing place to picnic or fish. In addition to the stunning views from your apartment balcony or patio, you’ll enjoy our saltwater swimming pool and 24-Hour Fitness Center. Our large apartments have chef’s kitchens, custom paint colors, and hardwood-style flooring. You will love calling Pavilion Lakes home.