Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub cable included oven Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge guest parking hot tub internet access

Brooklyn Place Apartments is the perfect retreat from your busy lifestyle. Nestled along the scenic Ohio River in charming Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful apartment community offers proximity to sophisticated dining options, thriving shops, and exciting entertainment venues. Brooklyn Place offers a wide range of floor plans to meet all of your living needs. Each of our beautiful apartment homes exudes elegance with well-appointed contemporary kitchens, private washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets and modern finishes. Our community offers you the amenities you need for convenience and relaxation. Enjoy our sparkling swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and expansive clubhouse.