15 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN with garage

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
7 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$713
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Downtown Evansville
90 Units Available
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
Studio
$999
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Jacobsville
1 Unit Available
201 East Maryland Street
201 East Maryland Street, Evansville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$850
2112 sqft
This is a large, spacious four bedroom, one bath house with a mostly fenced in back yard (missing one section next to the garage). It's a great house in a quiet neighborhood. For a property showing, please use a rently.com.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1001 Allens Lane
1001 Allens Lane, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled two bedroom, one bath in a side-by-side duplex now available. This is the perfect place for someone wanting good room sizes, a little yard, and a place without many steps from the driveway to the door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Willemette
1 Unit Available
1604 E Morgan Avenue
1604 East Morgan Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
826 sqft
Cute home on Evansville’s East side! 1930s charm with dozens of modern touches. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a separate dining area and living room, full unfinished basement, and a large, fenced-in backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rosedale South
1 Unit Available
1231 Olive Court
1231 Olive Court, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
786 sqft
This completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath home offers great curb appeal and is tucked away on a cul-de-sac location on Evansville's East Side.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Timber Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Timber Park Drive
2904 Timber Park Drive, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1956 sqft
3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Blackfords's Grove
1 Unit Available
807 SE Sixth Street
807 SE 6th St, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1710 sqft
Gorgeous, fully furnished unit with utilities and Wifi included, executive quality 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town house for lease. Includes one car attached garage and lawn maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Evansville

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7700 Meridian Avenue
7700 Meridian Avenue, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
896 sqft
This home is conveniently located on the east side on a large corner lot. Attached 1 ½ car garage for easy access into the home. Also offers 2 large bedrooms and eat-in kitchen with amply cabinetry and counter space with all appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Evansville

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8477 Countrywood Court
8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1686 sqft
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Evansville

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10503 Hillview Drive
10503 Hillview Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1115 sqft
Modern Home in Wooded Setting - This is a 1-2 bedroom 1115 SF home sitting on a 4 acre lot. There is a fully furnished updated kitchen with corian counter tops. The spacious master bedroom is on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Evansville, IN

Evansville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

